This Valentine's Day will offer five lucky people the chance to fall in love — just a little — by finding prizes in Lincoln City's first Tiny Little Art Hunt.
Artist Danelle Jones has hidden two-by-three inch, framed limited edition prints at five local businesses. The location of the hidden art will be revealed at 9 am on Friday, Feb. 14, at www.underbrush.art as well as on Instagram and Facebook. First to find the art wins the print, and if they post their find on social media and tag @underbrush_art they will be sent a certificate of authenticity and information about the artist.
"Underbrush Art is a collective of local artists supporting each other in the work of self promotion" Jones said. "This event is an opportunity to highlight art made in our own community, support local small business and share the love with our friends and neighbors."
Stay tuned for details on further Tiny Little Art Hunts throughout the year.
