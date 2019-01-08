There are no diplomas, no transcripts and, at $90 for the year, not much chance of crippling student debt. All-in-all, the Oregon Coast Learning Institute offers a less stressful approach to lifelong education, with informed instructors presenting on a wide range of topics every Tuesday at Salishan Resort.
The winter semester, which started earlier this month, continues this Tuesday, Jan. 15, kicking off at 10 am with “History of Lincoln County” from Elizabeth Black. Well known to local residents through her acting with Theatre West and volunteer efforts at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, Black will share little-known, and mostly true, stories about the early settlers who lived between Three Rocks Road and Cape Foulweather.
At 11 am, Mick McLean will present “Before Wonder Woman: Warrior Women Through History,” a dive into the myth, folklore and the written record of women brandishing swords and leading the charge.
At 1 pm, Frank Geltner will present “The Ernest Bloch Legacy,” exploring the life and work of the Swiss-American composer who came to rest in Agate Beach after making a major impression on the musical world. Bloch is also remembered as a photographer, philosopher, humanist, and nature lover. Geltner is the self-described “flamekeeper” of the Ernest Bloch Legacy Project.
The day will conclude with a presentation from Elizabeth Reyes, executive director of Family Promise of Lincoln County at 2 pm.
Salishan Resort is located three miles south of Lincoln City at 7760 Hwy. 101. Dues of $90 cover the whole year, but visitors are welcome to attend a full day’s presentations for free. For more information, go to www.ocli.us or call Ric at 541-994-4810.
Jan. 22
10 am: “The Loss of China's Coastal Wetlands and Impacts to Migratory Birds and a Tour of China’s Nature Reserves” by Roy W. Lowe.
1 pm: “Wishing Upon a Star: A Tale of the Holocaust and Hope” by Deb Mrowka.
Jan. 29
10 am “A Private Book Store in the Amazon Era: What’s “Hot” and What’s Not!” by Bob Portwood.
1 pm: “Confirm or Deny: Confessions of a Public Information Officer” by Mick McLean.
2 pm: “Dragonfly Hill, Building a Dream.” Steve Travis describes his efforts to build an eco-friendly, earth-sheltered home overlooking the Yaquina River.
Feb. 5
10 am: “Memoir Writing for Health, Happiness and the Last Word” by Larry Lehnerz.
1 pm: “Consumer Fraud,” learn how to stop it before it starts, from Ellen Klem.
2 pm: “Restorative Justice” by Dr. Karen Gray, Superintendent of Lincoln County School District.
Feb. 12
10 am: “Pear Bureau Northwest.” Jon & Debra Laraway on being fourth-generation pear growers in the Hood River Valley.
11 am: “Have Cello, Will Travel: Itinerant Musicians Then and Now, with Musical Interludes” by Adrienne Welsh
1 pm: “The History of U.S. Political Parties” by Brent Burford.
Feb. 19
10 am: “What’s so Great About Picasso?” by Michael Freeman.
1 pm: “Axial Seamount: The most active volcano in the Pacific Northwest” by Dr. Bill Chadwick.
2 pm “Leroy and Monica Seitzol’s Wood Carvings” by Monica Seitzol-Phillips.
Feb. 26
10 am “Exploring Mars — Past, Present and Future” by Bud Varty.
11 am “Contemporary Remnants of Cotton Labor Camp Enslavement” by Dr. Bill Wiist.
1 pm “CoastWatch Basics.” Fawn Custer describes this program, which allows participants to adopt a mile of beach.
March 5
10 am: “Salmon River Estuary Update” by Kami Ellingson.
1 pm: “Master Gardeners: Gardening With Natives, Edible Landscaping, Herbs” by Anne Geyer.
March 12
10 am: “Dearest Minnie: Travel with Teddy Roosevelt’s Great White Fleet.” Leslie Compton chronicles the 14-month, round-the-world journey of the US battle fleet from 1907 to1908.
1 pm: “A Foreign Service Wife Remembers.” Dorothy Walker shares tales from her time stationed in Africa and India.
March 19
10 am: “Alice in Wonderland, Oxford and Dodos,” discover the real-life inspiration behind the children’s classic, from Patty Heringer.
1 pm: “Destination Moon: the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11” by Donn Anderson.
March 26
10 am “History of the Thimble.” It might be small, but boy has it got a story. Find out from Patty Heringer.
11 am: “Rag Time Music” a discussion and performance from Milo Graamans, accompanied by the Vocal Point Quartet.
1 pm: “Barbershop Style of Singing: America’s Gift to the World of Music” by Jim Hoover.
2 pm “Harlem Renaissance” Joan Wilke explores the intellectual, social and artistic blossoming of African American culture that spanned the 1920s.
