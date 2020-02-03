At almost every bay and river crossing along Highway 101, locals and visitors alike are treated to the graceful lines of bridges designed by Conde McCullough.
This Saturday, Feb. 8, North Lincoln County Historical Museum will host a presentation by Joyce Sherman on the history of the highway and how these celebrated structures came to be.
The presentation will include photos of the first bridge across Rocky Creek as well as McCullough’s Ben Jones Bridge that currently spans the creek. Sherman will cover how McCullough, Ben Jones, Oswald West and Sam Reed were important figures in the building of Highway 101.
Sherman first photographed the Yaquina Bay Bridge when she was 12, using her father’s Speed Graphic 4x5 press camera. They both entered photos in the state fair later that summer; and her photo of the bridge won second place. In 1962, she and her parents pooled their money to buy a cabin and a couple of acres of Logan Creek in Roads End. After 52 years of splitting her time between Roads End and Portland, she and her husband, Marty, became full-time Roads Enders in 2014.
Saturday’s presentation, which is free and open to all, will run from 2 to 3 pm at the museum, located at 4907 SW Hwy. 101
For more information, call 541-996-6614.
