Whatever you throw your heart into this year, make sure it’s in good shape first, with a little help from Samaritan Heath Services.
Samaritan Heart & Vascular Institute is offering free heart health screenings in Newport and Lincoln City.
The Newport screenings will take place on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Center for Health Education at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital, 740 SW Ninth S. On Saturday, Feb. 29, screenings will be offered at Samaritan Lincoln City Medical Center, 2870 NE West Devils Lake Road.
In both cases, screenings will run from 8 am to noon.
Appointments take about 30 minutes and include a full lipid panel with total cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure checks. Copies of test results will be provided so participants can follow up with their primary care provider.
Eight hours of fasting is required for accurate test results, and no food or beverages other than water should be consumed after midnight the night before the test. Heart-healthy refreshments will be provided at each screening for people to enjoy after their tests are complete.
Registration is required. To schedule an appointment, call 1-855-543-2780.
