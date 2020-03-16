A free art workshop in Toledo will offer families the chance to craft memory boxes or memory frames for family photos this Saturday, March 21.
Participants are asked to bring their own family photos or souvenirs to be glued into the frames or boxes for families to keep.
The workshop, offered by the Oregon Coast Children’s Theatre, will be held at the Olalla Center/Flowerree Community Center room in Toledo off Third Street, and up from Main Street in downtown Toledo.
In order to limit the number of people inside the studio at any one time, participants should book a time slot by calling or texting Artistic Director Larry Adrian at 503-801-0603.
The free family workshops are made possible in part thanks to support from the East County Community Partnership.
