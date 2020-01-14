How many gallons of water can an adult oyster filter in a day? When was Oregon’s Beach Bill passed? How many rivers flow into Tillamook Bay? If you know the answers to these coastal conundrums — or would like to find out — head to QUESTuary Trivia Night this Wednesday, Jan. 22, in Garibaldi.
Organized by the Tillamook Estuaries Partnership, this evening event invites guests to test their nature knowledge while supporting outdoor education programs for Tillamook County’s students. Trivia will be environmentally focused but there will be questions for everyone including history, local area, entertainment and more.
Funds raised during the event will support Tillamook Estuaries Partnership’s Landmark Outdoor Learning Experiences: Down by the Creekside and Children’s Clean Water Festival. Each year, nearly 600 third and fourth grade students participate in these hands-on, inquiry-based field trips, exploring topics such as the life cycle of a salmon, riparian areas, how water quality affects coastal residents and much more.
QUESTuary Trivia Night will run from 6 to 8 pm at the Garibaldi Portside Bistro, 307 Mooring Basin Drive, and is open to players aged 21 and over.
There is a suggested donation of $5 per person to play trivia and teams of one to four people will be allowed. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place.
