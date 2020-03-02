Elementary school students in Lincoln County School District will use their culinary skills to re-imagine their favorite lunch meal at the 2020 Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge this Saturday, March 7, in Newport.
Fifty-four elementary school students submitted healthy recipes inspired by their favorite lunch meals and 16 finalists were selected to participate in the district-wide finals event. Finalists will prepare and present their creations before being assessed on criteria including originality, taste, kid friendliness and use of healthy ingredients.
Lincoln County School District joins 253 other school districts across the country holding Future Chefs events throughout February and March. The winning student from each district will be considered for 40 regional finalist awards, and the selected regional finalists will vie to become one of five national finalists competing for the public’s vote on SodexoUSA.com.
The national initiative, now in its 10th year, was created to get students thinking about making healthy food choices while also encouraging them to be active and creative in the kitchen.
“According to the American Heart Association, about one in every three American kids and teens is overweight or obese,” said Stephen Dunmore, CEO North America, Schools, Sodexo. “This staggering statistic demonstrates why it is more important than ever to engage youth to become advocates for their own health.”
Saturday's competition will run from 9 am to 1 pm at Yaquina View Elementary School, 351 SE Harney Street, Newport.
