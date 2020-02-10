Florence newspaper editor and author Ned Hickson will teach a free workshop on memoir and novel writing when the coast chapter of Willamette Writers meets this Sunday, Feb. 16, in Newport.
Hickson will discuss “Eight Steps to Building an Outline,” a condensed version of a four-week class he taught at Lane Community College.
“I’m look forward to providing the Willamette Writers with a solid foundation to start with in creating an outline for their novel or memoir,” Hickson said. “This two-hour workshop will provide all the tools they need to get started and map out a clear direction as their novel or memoir develops.”
Hickson compares creating an outline for a book to building a house.
“It begins by laying a solid foundation,” he said, “a single sentence that encapsulates what your story is about, and goes on to add setting, events, characters and other elements.”
Hickson is editor of the Siuslaw News in Florence and managing editor of The Cottage Grove Sentinel. He has received journalism awards from both the Society of Professional Journalists and Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association for feature writing, editorials, photography, sports writing and for his nationally syndicated humor column. He is also the author of two books, “Pearls of Writing Wisdom: From 16 Shucking Years as a Columnist” and “Humor at the Speed of Life,” which was a 2019 International Book Award finalist.
Prior to launching his career in journalism 21 years ago, Hickson was a corporate chef for 10 years in Dallas, Atlanta and Portland. He also served as a volunteer firefighter with Siuslaw Valley Fire and Rescue from 2011 to 2016 before being elected to the SVFR board of directors in November 2016.
The meeting takes place at 2 pm at Newport Public Library, 35 NW Nye Street.
For more information, go to http://willamettewriters.com/coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.