Whether your New Year’s Resolution calls for developing a new skill or you are just looking for a creative outlet during the wet winter months, the latest lineup of classes from the Artists’ Studio Association in Lincoln City has something to keep everyone’s hands occupied.
Classes are held in the ASA classroom at 620 NE Hwy. 101, next door to the Artists’ Co-op Gallery. The gallery and the classroom are ADA accessible and parking is available in the rear of the building.
ASA membership is $30 per year and entitles members to discounts on class fees.
Full class descriptions and registration are available at www.asaart.org.
Clay WhistlesDr. Joyce Centofanti
Sunday, Jan. 12 • 10 am-3 pm
Make clay sing by creating your own ceramic whistle in this all-levels class. Materials provided. $55. To register, call 505 795-0130.
I Was Framed!Michele Lindsley
Monday, Jan. 13 • 10:30 am to 4 pm
Embellish a small wooden frame with polymer clay and apply mixed media techniques to add dimension. All levels welcome. $65 plus $12 materials fee. To register, call 602-619-7723.
Mosaic Stained Glass TrivetRosemary Wood-Hemm
{div}Monday, Jan. 20 • 11 am-3 pm{/div}
Tuesday, Jan. 21 • 11 am-1 pm
Make a unique trivet by gluing stained glass onto a tile then adding grout. Some glass-cutting experience required. $45 plus $10 materials fee. To register, call 541-614-0038.
Totems — Intro to Art Therapy TechniquesChristina Moore
Sunday, Jan. 26 • 1-3:30 pm
Learn about the therapeutic purpose of using clay totems. Students will try their hand at basic clay techniques and create their own totem to take home. Materials provided. No experience needed. $25. To register, call 512-470-9631.
Introduction to Painting in Oil & Cold WaxLynne Wintermute
Sunday & Monday, Feb. 2 & 3 • 10 am-3 pm
Learn the basics of this exciting medium, like painting with frosting. Students will explore composition from stunning landscapes to compelling abstracts using texture, stencil and collage. $120 plus $20 materials fee. To register, call 503-860-7089.
Monotype PrintmakingDr. Joyce Centofanti
Sunday, Feb. 9 • 10 am-3 pm
Learn the history and art of monotype printmaking. Use water-based, printing ink on acrylic plate to yield one good impression from the prepared plate. Try various imagery including portraits. Materials provided. All levels welcome. $85. To register, call 505-795-0130.
Be Still My HeartMichele Lindsley
Monday, Feb. 10 • 10:30 am-4 pm
Embellish a 3D, paper-mache heart with polymer clay, textures, acrylic paint and “doodads.” All Levels welcome. $55 plus $10 materials fee. To register, call 602 619-7723.
Dye Your Own Silk ScarfRuth Hugeback
Sunday, Feb. 16 • 1-4 pm
Dye your own silk scarf using bleeding tissue paper to quickly create a beautiful, lasting design. Two scarves per student all materials provided. No experience necessary. $40. To register, call 541-921-5543.
Landscape! From Realism to AbstractLynne Wintermute
Sunday & Monday, Feb. 23 & 24 • 10 am–3 pm
Learn the basic principles for painting almost any landscape including shape, form, color, contrast, balance and more. Students will produce several paintings in class with a choice of medium and surface. All levels welcome. $120 plus $10 materials fee. To register, call 503-860-7089.
Raku PotteryDr. Joyce Centofanti
Sunday, March 1 • 10 am-1 pm
Tuesday, March 3 • 10 am-3 pm
Learn the art, history and the process of making Raku in this two-day class. Students will make their own ceramic piece then glaze and fire their artwork. Materials provided, with an option to purchase extra. All levels welcome. $95. To register, call 505-795-0130.
Basics of Mixed Media using Polymer ClayMichele Lindsley
Wednesday, March 4 • 10:30 am-4 pm
Explore polymer clay as the basis for mixed media art. Create a miniature work of art using clay, textures, acrylic paint, mica powder and “doodads.” No experience required. $65 plus $12 materials fee. To register, call 602-619-7723.
