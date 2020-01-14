Registration is now open for the winter 2020 session of Art Fridays, the popular youth arts learning program based at the Newport Visual Arts Center.
Presented by Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, the session will run from February 7 to March 20 and focus on paper and book arts — covering techniques from book construction and binding to block printing, painting with paper and transferring images onto paper. The Art Fridays program is geared toward 5th to 8th graders from nine to 13 years of age.
Art Fridays classes are led by experienced instructors and practicing artists. Following the winter session, students will be invited to display their work during April and May at the Newport Visual Arts Center, coinciding with the 2020 Newport Paper & Book Arts Festival.
Registration fees for the Art Fridays seven-week series are $72, or $12 per class, with some scholarships available. All classes are limited to 15 students. Classes are held each Friday from 3:45 to 5:45 pm at the Newport Visual Art Center.
For more information or to register, go to https://coastarts.org or contact Sara Siggelkow, OCCA’s arts learning coordinator, at 541-574-3364 or ssiggelkow@coastarts.org.
