Walking on the Oregon Coast is one of life’s great pleasures, and a course in Tillamook is offering people the chance to get the most out of every step.
The Walk with Ease program from Tillamook’s OSU Extension Service will help people establish a walking program to reduce pain and improve their overall health. The free program begins on Monday, January 27, with sessions from 1:30 to 2:30 pm every Monday, Wednesday and Friday through March 9 on the balcony of the main exhibit hall at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds. Participants should dress in layers as the building is not heated.
Developed by the National Arthritis Foundation, the Walk with Ease program includes 18 sessions, each of which includes a brief educational program, warm-up, stretching, time to walk and cool-down. The program aims to provide the motivation students need to start a walking program that improves flexibility, strength and stamina.
Participants will receive the Walk with Ease book at no charge, providing information, support and tools to set and reach walking goals. The book also includes the walk-for-fitness routine, stretching exercises for walkers, heart rate monitoring techniques and walking contract and diaries. There is also an optional smartphone app available to track progress.
Registration is available at https://beav.es/ZVX. Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made by Monday, Jan. 27, to Nancy Kershaw by calling 503-842-3433 or emailing nancy.kershaw@oregonstate.edu.
