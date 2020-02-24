Delicious Hawaiian food, live music and dancing will be on offer this Sunday, March 1, as the parents of the Taft High School Class of 2020 host a community luau to raise funds for grad night.
Held in the Taft High Commons, the evening will start at 5 pm with a Hawaiian feast from Oceans Apart Catering. Michael Dane and friends will perform Hawaiian music with guitar, steel guitar, drums and vocals, accompanied by guest hula dancers and drummers.
A fun and delicious dessert dash will feature a wide variety of tasty treats, sponsored by My Petite Sweet and other donors.
Meanwhile, a silent auction will give guests the chance to snag items like massage certificates, sweatshirts, glass floats and even a leaf blower.
And three choice prices are up for grabs in the Grad Night Fundraiser Raffles. Win a $500 gift certificate from Meredith Lodging, with tickets just $20 each. Or, try your luck in the raffle drawing for a Stihl chainsaw MS250 — those tickets are $10 each. Can't decide? Try the 50/50 general raffle, with tickets $2 each or three for $5. The winner will receive half of the cash proceeds, or one of several other valuable prizes.
Proceeds from the event will go toward the annual drug- and alcohol-free grad night party.
Luau tickets, $20 each, and raffle tickets are available online at https://taftseniorparentgroup2020.square.site or from any member of the Senior Parent Group.
For details, contact Niki Price at 541-921-2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.