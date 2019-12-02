If you love art, community and great Italian food, the Bay City Arts Center’s Sixth Annual Lasagna-thon fundraiser is the place to be on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 7.
The center will be serving up five kinds of lasagna — traditional Italian sausage, pesto, vegetarian, gluten-free and seafood — accompanied by garlic bread, green salad with balsamic vinaigrette and berry cobbler. Between 16 and 18 lasagnas will be made on-site using only the freshest ingredients, including more than a pound of peeled garlic, bunches of basil and hand-made lasagna noodles. On top of everything, nearly 20 pounds of mozzarella, ricotta and Parmesan cheeses will go into this once-a-year feast.
Lasagna-thon is the Bay City Arts Center’s big fundraiser for the year and also features live music and a silent auction with lots of great items donated by local artisans and businesses.
Doors open at 5:30 pm, with dinner served from 6 to 8 pm and the silent auction running from 7 to 8 pm. After 8 pm, the disco ball will start spinning and music will fill the hall for those who want to dance ‘til they drop.
Tickets, $20, are available by calling 503-377-9620 or by emailing baycityartscenter@gmail.com.
Besides being a spectacular dinner and fundraiser, Lasagna-thon also serves as the official art opening for the center’s December Member Show, featuring a fun mix of styles and media that is sure to inspire.
