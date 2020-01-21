Reiki Master Jo Calk will be the guest speaker at the Monday, Jan. 27, meeting of the the American Association of University Women in Lincoln City.
Calk, who has been practicing Reiki for more than 30 years, will cover technique basics; stress and energy; and technique use by the clinical community, particularly hospitals. Her presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
Reiki is a gentle hands-on relaxation technique that is non-invasive and can be performed with the client clothed and in a seated position. Reiki does not take the place of medical treatment but is a helpful adjunct or complement to standard medical practices. Many hospitals have included Reiki in their patients’ recovery options.
“Constant stress on the body continues the creation of adrenaline and cortisol,” Calk said, “two stress hormones that keep the body in ‘flight or fight’ mode, which disrupts the digestive process, shuts down the immune system, and prevents the body from performing its natural healing. Reiki is a method of relaxation that often reduces the body’s stress sufficiently for the production of adrenaline and cortisol to be significantly reduced, allowing the digestive and immune systems to become active and helping the body provide its own healing.”
Monday’s presentation, which is free and open to all, starts at 6 pm in the Community Room at Driftwood Public Library, located on the second floor at 801 SW Hwy. 101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.