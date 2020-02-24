Registration is now open for a meditation workshop that starts on Thursday, March 5, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center.
Led by instructor Joseph Armenio, the workshop will introduce participants to a meditation technique that has its roots in Zen practice.
“In our everyday lives we can see how complex life can be and how we need to have a place to relax and catch our breath sometimes,” Armenio said, “In this workshop, you will learn that this place of rest already exists in our own bodies. The most important point in this workshop is to learn how to simply sit, and be comfortable and restful — a practice and tool that can be applied to any life endeavor.”
The workshop will be held from 11:15 am to 12:30 pm on the first Thursday of each month, starting on Thursday, March 5.
Members of the Newport 60+ Activity Center can enjoy the class free of charge, and for everyone else there will be a $2 drop-in fee.
To register, go to www.newportoregon.gov/sc and click on the dark blue banner “Browse the catalog and register.”
For more information, drop by the center at 20 SE 2nd Street, or call 541-265-9617.
