A new series of adult art workshops on offer throughout March at the Newport Visual Arts Center will allow students to focus on assemblage, wet felting and wet-on-wet painting.
The workshops are open to all adults regardless of experience. To register, contact OCCA Arts Learning Coordinator Sara Siggelkow at ssiggelkow@coastarts.org or 541-574-3364.
"Merry Fairies"
Saturday, March 14 • 9 am-4:30 pm
Deb Sether
Experience the humming of wings, flickers of color and twinkle of lights as fairies emerge and congregate in this fanciful workshop. Students will learn how to make heads, hands and feet out of polymer clay and then craft the body armature and wings from metal wires before dressing the fairy with fabric, jewelry, floral components and whatever else takes the fancy.
All the materials for the fairy are provided. Students are encouraged to bring their own fun stuff to dress the fairies, including fabric, yarn, strings, ribbons, raffia, jewelry, buttons, beads, feathers and other natural materials that can be attached with a glue gun.
$75 plus $15 materials fee.
"Introduction to Wet Felting"
Saturday, March 28 • 9:30 am-4 pm
Ellen Hamilton and Teecia Cornelius
An introduction to the basic techniques of wet felting objects, including choosing materials and troubleshooting results. In the morning, students will learn to create a solid wool ball suitable for a dryer ball, cat toy or decoration and then add surface decoration. In the afternoon, students will felt a small container over a removable armature — in this case an orange.
All materials provided. Students should bring an apron and clothes that can get damp.
$45 plus $7 materials fee.
"Agate Beach Lighthouse in a Day"
Saturday, March 21 • 9 am-5 pm
Gina Nielsen
Learn to paint in one day using the Bob Ross “wet-on-wet” technique. Students will be able to experience how oil paints blend so easily and also how fast and easy it is to make a painting they will be proud of.
With the understanding gained from this simple techniques class, students can continue to paint long afterwards with more ease and confidence than ever before.
All supplies including 16” x 20” canvas and use of an easel is provided. Students just need to bring an apron.
$70 plus $20 materials fee.
