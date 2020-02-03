The role of beavers in habitat restoration will be up for discussion when the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council welcomes Steve Trask to its Thursday, Feb. 13, meeting in Manzanita.
Trask, senior fish biologist for Biosurveys Inc., will talk about the importance of beavers as ecosystem engineers and keystone species as well as the watershed impacts of not having enough beavers.
Trask has more than 25 years of experience surveying river and stream habitat on the Oregon Coast. In collaboration with the Mid Coast Watershed Association and ODFW, he created the rapid bioassessment process that is currently being used to map juvenile salmon distribution in the Nehalem Watershed. He also is currently working with the Upper Nehalem Watershed Council to install beaver dam analogues.
The Feb. 13 presentation, part of the Lower Nehalem Watershed Council’s regular Speaker Series, will start at 7 pm at Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Avenue, preceded at 5 pm by a meeting of the council’s board of directors.
A raffle will also be held, with a $5 donation at the door giving guests the chance to win a gift certificate to a local business.
