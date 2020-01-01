The carbon storage benefits of trees, marshes and soils in natural and working landscapes are the theme of a carbon-storage focused speaker series, “From Ridgetop to Reef,” hosted by the MidCoast Watersheds Council.
Dr. Dominick DellaSala of the Geos Institute will focus on the vital role our coastal rain forests play globally on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 6:30 pm at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center in Newport. His talk will also discuss the importance of conserving unlogged forests and how our working forests can be managed for additional carbon benefits.
Receiving as much as 200 inches of annual rainfall on average, the forested western slopes of the Oregon Coast Range unsurprisingly fit the definition of rainforest. In fact, the area between Northern California’s redwoods and Southeastern Alaska, along with the Canadian boreal forest and the world’s tropical forests are considered the ecological lungs of the planet, filtering carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to create oxygen while also storing the carbon in long-lived trees, dead standing and downed wood and in roots in the soil.
While all plants provide this function, the quick growth rates and large sizes that our coastal trees attain provides a powerful mechanism to help absorb the additional carbon dioxide that is dangerously warming our planet.
Dr. Dominick A. DellaSala is president and chief scientist of the Geos Institute in Ashland and former president of the Society for Conservation Biology, North America Section. He is an internationally renowned author of over 200 science papers on forest and fire ecology, conservation biology, endangered species management and landscape ecology. Dr. DellaSala has given presentations at the United Nations Earth Summit and has appeared in National Geographic, Science Digest, Science Magazine, Scientific American, Time Magazine and many other media outlets. He is currently serving on the Oregon’s Global Warming Commission Subcommittee on Forest Carbon and is editor of numerous scientific journals and publications. His book “Temperate and Boreal Rain Forests of the World: Ecology and Conservation” received an academic excellence award from Choice magazine.
Dr. DellaSala co-founded the Geos Institute in July 2006 and says he is motivated “to leave a living planet for my two daughters, two grandkids and all those that follow.”
Refreshments will be provided. The MidCoast Watersheds Council regular board meeting will follow the presentation.
The Pacific Maritime Heritage Center’s newly-renovated Doerfler Family Theater is located at 333 SE Bay Blvd.
For more information visit www.midcoastwatersheds.org/carbon-speaker-series.
