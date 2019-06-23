It’s hard to beat Chef Rob Pounding’s story of the day he and wife, Mary, opened the Blackfish Cafe, which celebrates 20 years of success on Thursday, July 4.
“Before we opened we had a giant sign on the building saying “Opening Soon,” and people kept asking when we were going to finally do it,” Rob said. “As we entered the month of July, I still hadn’t even finalized the menu, but wasn’t going to have a dark restaurant on the 4th. So, I turned on the open sign and returned to the kitchen. Then I immediately cut off the tip of my finger.”
Rob was rushed to the hospital but was impatient to get back to the restaurant.
“So, the doctor glued the tip of my finger back on, and I went back to work,” he said.
It’s been relatively smooth sailing since the slightly rough start, and the business, one of the most popular dining establishments on the coast, has become what Rob imagined.
“It’s turned out to be exactly what I envisioned,” he said. “I wanted a place where the food was high quality but the atmosphere was comfortable enough that you could laugh out loud.”
To celebrate the birth of the nation and the birthday of the restaurant, the Poundings are throwing a party with a special prix fixe three-course meal; $45 including a glass of wine, beer or non-alcoholic beverage. The entree choices include fire roasted potlatch salmon prepared in the style of the coastal Native Americans, grilled flat iron of choice beef, or potato gnocchi with roasted butternut squash and summer vegetables.
It was a no-brainer to serve salmon during the anniversary celebration, as it is one of the mainstays on the seasonally changing regular menu.
“Our skillet-roasted Chinook salmon is by far the favorite item we serve,” Mary said. “The sides have changed but not the way the fish is cooked. I think people would be pretty upset if we stopped including it.”
Another item, on the dessert menu, is unchanged since the opening of the restaurant 20 years ago.
“When we were getting ready to open I asked my friend Katie McNeil [owner of Pacific Sourdough Bakery] who is an amazing baker and pastry chef to help me come up with a dessert and she created the Blackfish Ding Dong,” Rob said. “Now I think if we stopped putting it on the menu there would be a revolt.”
Diners also love the pasta offerings; the summer selections include Torcheo pasta with alder house smoked Chinook salmon and aged TIllamook white cheddar; potato gnocchi with butternut squash, Romesco sauce, braised rocket greens, raab, roasted garlic and parmesan; and lemony vegetable risotto with grilled coast range mushrooms, thyme, sage and white cheddar.
Entrée selections that keep company with the Chinook salmon include pork brisket, New York steak, grilled breast of duck and jumbo Pacific scallops.
Some of the main parts of each course, and most of the vegetables and greens, are grown, caught or harvested locally. The relationships the Poundings have made with their suppliers are something they do not take for granted.
Nor do they take for granted their valued employees, an important part of why the Poundings, who have been married for 43 years, still enjoy what they’ve been doing for the past 20.
“If we didn’t have the great long-term employees we have we might not still be doing this,” Rob said.
“My head chef, Josh Anderson, has been with us for 14 years and we see food exactly the same way. Our lead server and sommelier, Amber Hawk, has been with us for 15. She and Josh are very important us.”
Though Hawk wasn’t hired as a wine expert, she has become one.
“She stepped in and took on the task of maintaining a really interesting, eclectic wine list with reasonable prices,” Mary said. “She has very good taste and we get compliments about our wines from customers all the time.”
The list features Oregon pinot noirs and other offerings from Oregon cellars, but labels from as far as Argentina, Australia and France also appear.
“We hear all day long that people have been coming here for ‘x’ number of years and our quality and consistency is what keeps them coming back,” Mary said. “We are also a popular choice for celebrating events like anniversaries and birthdays. Things like that give us a lot of enjoyment, so we’ll keep it going as long as we can.”
The Blackfish Café, 2733 NW Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City, is open for lunch and dinner five days a week. To make a reservation, call 541-996-1007. You’ll find additional menus and reviews online at blackfishcafe.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.