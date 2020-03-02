This is a real gem of a dining experience. If you’re looking for authentic Italian food that’s freshly prepared from the finest ingredients, try Mangia Restaurant and Bere Wine Bar for size. Located just minutes south of Lincoln City at the Salishan Marketplace, Mangia offers upscale dining in a casual, coastal atmosphere.
Owner Steven Lockwood is proud of the homemade sauces, pastas, salad dressings and desserts featured at this local hotspot.
“We cater to our customers by offering really good food in a no stress environment that is relaxed and consistent,” he said. “We are not a stuffy restaurant. Our servers are accommodating and friendly, our chefs are seasoned and eager to please.”
Mangia opened in June 2017 and has earned a steady stream of repeat customers, both local and seasonal guests. Lockwood says people tell him Mangia is consistently good.
“This is my goal, to offer a nice experience and good food,” he said. As the owner, he makes a point to be on the floor, visible and accessible to his customers.
“It’s always important to have fun,” he said. “There are so many nice people, I look forward to seeing them. I like to be casual, kind and accommodating to suit their palates. But I will definitely joke with my guests.”
The menu offers many mouthwatering options, from starters to deli sandwiches to the freshest entrées and can be seen online at www.mangiasalishan.com. Starters include tasty options such as bruschetta, roasted potatoes, clam dip and smoked salmon mousse. Caesar, Italian, fresh pea, and gorgonzola salads are available, as well as multiple seasoned flatbread appetizers. Subs include European meats, cheeses and the freshest ingredients. Entrées feature Manicotti with homemade ricotta, Pasta Carbonara, Lasagna, Ravioli in Pesto Cream Sauce, Shrimp Scampi, Italian Sausage, Linguini with Sea Clams, Spaghetti and Meatballs, in addition to Chicken Parmesan, all served with a crispy loaf of garlic bread. Special requests and gluten-free pasta can be made to order. During crab season, Mangia features fresh crab ravioli.
“We can’t make it fast enough, it sells out every day,” Lockwood said, adding, “We must be doing something very right.”
Indeed, a good meal can be had at any time, as Mangia serves lunch and dinner all day long. There are daily specials, including a $10 blue plate featured until 4 pm. This includes chef’s choice of entree, salad and bread.
Of the many happy customer comments he has received, Lockwood says one standout was from an elderly New York gentleman, who said that his dinner was the kind of food that Frank Sinatra would eat.
“Our food is not mass produced,” he said, “it has high-end ingredients. We’re not just good, we are a great restaurant.”
The Bere Wine Bar is Mangia’s newest addition and customers can taste featured wines before they purchase.
He also offers tastings only — five for $10, or four premium varietals for $16.
“This is a great way for wine lovers to try out new wines,” he said.
There is also a featured wall of wines on sale, which can be had for a fraction of their retail prices.
A wide selection of craft and domestic beers and ciders are available to complement any meal. Espresso drinks are made from freshly roasted beans and are a perfect pairing with a sumptuous dessert. There is a children’s menu available, as Mangia is a family-friendly restaurant.
Mangia does provide the option for takeout, promising hot meals for those who want to eat at home. They can also offer large party catering, but Lockwood says they need at least 24 hours’ notice.
Evening reservations are recommended.
Mangia is located at 7755 Hwy 101, Shops at Salishan in Gleneden Beach. The hours of operation are from 11 am to 7 pm on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday. Friday and Saturday hours are from 11 am to 8 pm. Mangia is dark on Tuesday. Summertime the daily schedule is extended by an hour in the evening.
For more information or reservations, call 541-764-2501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.