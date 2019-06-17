“I don’t want to go out without feeling I’ve done something to keep this ship on course.”
— Mike Broili
Water is a human right, according to many around the world. For Lincoln County residents from Newport to Yachats, we have water delivered to us from one source – a plant on Big Creek River with two failing earthen dams. This troubles many residents – how vulnerable we are collectively because of the fragility of this single source of sustenance.
Mike Broili is all about water. At age 76, he’s a self-taught fellow who has traversed many physical, geographic and philosophical planes to have ended up as an integrated stormwater management expert for more than two decades. Water planning is big for Mike, who grew up in Port Orford.
He was born in Santa Monica, 1942, then logged two years in Lake of the Woods, a year in Springfield, and then Port Orford. His father had just returned from the battlefields of World War II before setting down roots on a five-acre cranberry bog. The young Mike learned the cranberry business, logging, fishing and carpentry.
“I had an ordinary childhood. My father died in a logging accident when I was 11.” Ordinary is in the eye of the beholder, and Mike’s travails are unique biographical features compared to youngsters today.
Mike and I talk about how important it is for stories like his and hands-on training from old timers with his knowledge to be part and parcel integrated into K-12 schooling. He agrees that youth need affirmations that struggle, perseverance and several life makeovers can positively define the American experience.
He says he was a recalcitrant youth, and so Mike ended up dropping out his senior year. From clearing nuisance tussocks in Port O, to ending up on destroyer and tender in the US Navy for almost five years during the Vietnam War, 1961 to 66, Mike’s life would once again transform again and again.
I meet Mike at a Mid-Coast Watersheds Council gathering at the Newport Visual Arts Center in Nye Beach. He is the guest speaker talking to 20 in the audience -- with his Power Point at the ready -- on how even rural coastal communities need to be “water aware.”
“Water’s been so much of my life,” Broili says, pointing out he is dedicated a quarter of a century in the Puget Sound area to learning about and putting in action better designs for dealing with water. “I was in the navy and then was a commercial fisherman, and then in water management design for 25 years, so I know the value of water.”
I gather much more from his curriculum vitae than what we are getting in this profile tied to other points of interest in his life.
At the Nye Beach talk, he discusses water management as a holistic approach for getting cities, schools, businesses and home owners to find ways to develop gray water collection systems to help offset the need to use pure water from the water plant to irrigate landscapes and flush toilets.
He tells the crowd that a typical short-term rain event in our area creates tons of water coming just off a small roof, let alone what runs off all the impervious surfaces like parking lots, warehouses and compacted roads and streets.
“One inch of rain coming off a thousand-square-foot roof produces 623 gallons of runoff,” he points out. That’s almost 2.5 tons of water.
Reducing this water sluicing on to hard surfaces back into stormwater catchments and diversions prevents so many of issues connected to the health of rivers and other watersheds, as well as stopping erosion.
We may see up to 80 inches of rain a year hitting parts of Lincoln County, but Mike is adamant we need to make sure that rainfall gets back into the groundwater, recharging the water cycle.
Michael Broili, still principal of Living Systems Design, is passionate about sustainable development.
He is also enthusiastic about whole systems, and sees the built environment as part of a symbiotic relationship to the natural world. “The goal is to not notice the transition from inside to outside.” Mike’s talking about the Japanese concepts of ma and oku¬ which are more or less these architectural gates to open and expand perceptual experiences. Mike calls it, “space interacting with the environment.”
From a youth growing up on the Oregon Coast, to retired Newport resident embracing concepts of Eastern architecture and landscape design, Mike represents for me the idea of shakkei, which means “borrowed space” and could be a subtheme to this column.
Mike Broili embodies this belief in creating the perception of infinitely expansive fields.
He and his wife of 30 years, Karen, share their South Beach home as a way to experience nature and their sea-view home. Mike has been involved in volunteering at the Hatfield, has worked with NOAA and continues to tinker around with equipment STEM students in the ROV program are using to hone their technical skills.
These remotely operated vehicles are built for MATE (California-based Marine Advanced Technology Education) through funds by Oregon Sea Grant and the Oregon Coast STEM Hub.
Less than three years into his time on our coast, Mike Broili is helping prepare local students for technical careers by being the hands-on volunteer.
Full-steam ahead might be Mike’s motto as he believes South Beach will be where he has finally set down his anchor for good.
Read on as Deep Dive continues at www.oregoncoasttoday.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.