If you remember learning how a bill becomes a law by rooting for a sad little animated roll of paper named Bill, who just really wanted to get off of Capitol Hill, or learned the grammar rules of “if,” “but” and “and” by singing “Conjunction Junction,” you grew up with Schoolhouse Rock as part of your Saturday morning cartoon ritual.
First aired in 1973, this animated series made learning fun.
I was recently reminded of this positive childhood experience when my dog Scout and I went for a walk on the Ocean to Bay trail in Newport. At the trailhead was a laminated sign that read “Trail Tales,” and at the farthest reach of vision was another, which turned out to be page one of “The Golden Glow,” by Benjamin Flouw, a charming tale of a fox named Fox questing to find a rare plant.
This is the fourth year of the program, according to librarian Rita Rudiman, who also told me that there are actually two book trails; the second is behind the Newport Library in Literacy Park.
“The Ocean to Bay trail is definitely our most popular,” she said, explaining that the data come from a comment book at the end of the trail. “We get entries from people from all over the world. We’ve had 45 so far this year.”
Rudiman deserves plenty of credit for the work she does setting up and maintaining the displays from June through September, but not for the original idea. For several years, Lincoln City has run a similar program called “Walk-a-Story,” currently on display in shop windows through the Taft district.
“We actually learned about it at a library conference,” she said. “We don’t necessarily have to have books about the outdoors, but it’s fun to find ones that encourage moving your body and appreciating nature.”
Previous titles include, “Walk on the Wild Side” and “The Bear Ate Your Sandwich.”
Though the primary audience for the series is K-12 and I am of woman of (ahem), more than teen age, I was pulled down the trail to watch the charming story unfold.
“I’ve had adults that tell me how much they enjoy the books,” Rita said.
Thanks Rita, I feel much better.
Reading enjoyment is also part of the mission of Oceana Family Literacy Center in Lincoln City, which turned 10 this year, a number you would have learned more about in Schoolhouse Rock episode number two, “My Hero, Zero.”
Founder Vickie Meneses, who has spent most of her career promoting and designing programs that support literacy, understands that a welcoming and safe environment is a key part of encouraging people to take advantage of the adult and early-childhood programs they offer — but making it fun is important too.
“Early on we started having some music sessions with people playing guitars and drumming on buckets,” she said. “It was an opportunity for us to all come together, create conversation and laugh.”
These early sessions introduced Meneses to Elizabeth Alcatraz.
“I heard someone playing the bucket really well and it was one our language students,” Meneses said. “We asked her to start teaching us how to play, and it went so well that when another student went on a trip to Mexico they brought back 11 drums.”
The music sessions turned from just a fun way to connect with each other to a way to connect with the community.
“I think getting out meeting people and looking for service opportunities is so important,” Meneses said. “We found that people were less nervous about performing music and then talking afterwards than just talking. We’ve performed at the Episcopal church (now St. James Santiago), during Community Days and at all the libraries in Lincoln County. The group is multigenerational too, which is cool.”
Alcatraz is now part of the Oceana board of directors.
“We’ve expanded our board to included people that have received our services,” Meneses said. “That way, we can ensure we are truly representing the population that needs us.”
Kumar Narayanasami is a current Oceana student, who came to the US from India more than five years ago after meeting and marrying his wife, Carol.
“He’s an amazing, kind man,” Meneses said. “He can only come one day a week because he works full time, but he works really hard. He’s very proud to be here and he communicates very well now. His kindness makes him an asset to the world. He wears a baseball cap with an American flag on it, and his favorite line is ‘We the people.’ It’s just so fun to see what it means to him to be here.”
Happy stories are what keeps Meneses moving forward in what can be the challenging task of operating a non-profit.
“So many of our stories end well,” she said. “That’s my mission; to help as many people as possible find their happy ending.”
And if that’s not a good place to end, I don’t know what is.
For more information about the Oceana Family Literacy Center, go to www.oceanacenter.com.
