"A lot of students who have been really good at science and English have always been told they are sort of odd or that they don't fit. But the truth is they fit better than anybody else. They understand there is no division between science and the humanities because they're both deeply human activities." — Douglas Starr, co-director of the Center for Science and Medical Journalism at Boston University Center
Finding interesting people on the coast to write about, for any journalist worth his or her salt, is a matter of bumping into them at the grocery store checkout line or strolling along the beach. This Central Oregon Coast locale has a critical mass of people with personal narratives that make for dynamic and engaging storytelling.
Sometimes it’s like fishing for halibut — just throw in a hooked salmon head, and, strike! I was part of a group of newspaper, magazine, TV and radio journalists invited to OSU — through its offices of news and research communications; planning and communication; and university relations and marketing — in an effort to get more stories out about the people who make this robust Oregon State University marine studies campus rather unique.
On Monday, July 22, we were outnumbered 19 to 12, scientists to journalists. We convened at the Hatfield Marine Science Center, with a slew of OSU representatives and handlers present for this unusual event. Couching this as an “us versus them” scenario, I am intentionally illustrating a sort of inborn contentiousness between journalists (my teeth-cutting years were as a daily newspaperman in 1980s-2000) and scientists, who are misunderstood, sometimes couched as Ivory Tower elites, or at best remote.
“I want to thank you for being here and dedicating yourself to informing the public about important matters. As journalists, you are contributing to the knowledge of what you’ve learned as a reporter. Unfortunately, there is far too little reporting, digging and transmission of that knowledge these days . . . one subject we are here today to address is science and research.”
So says Steve Clark, OSU VP of university relations and marketing. With tongue in cheek, he pointed out, “I was a bloodsucking newspaper editor for 35 years.” He and his contingent of OSU communicators emphasized that the college wants reporters to feel comfortable following up with researchers and scientists at Hatfield — “we need informed people to have what you report fairly and accurately.”
We got schooled in earth-shattering topics, as marine biologists, engineers, oceanographers, toxicologists, ecologists and fisheries scientists talked about their research, which dovetails with concerns around the health, safety, vitality and well-being of local and regional sustainability, but also to the entire Pacific Ocean and Earth as a whole.
Last year’s first annual event, according to lead organizer, Sean Nealon, OSU news editor, drew from a national pool of journalists and entailed three days of presentations, tours and seminars. “We had to limit the number of people participating so we ended up turning down many applicants . . . really talented journalists,” he said. “This year we wanted to focus on issues that will impact more directly the Pacific Northwest.”
Collaboration is key to the Hatfield “experiment,” started in 1965 on a prayer and a shoestring, parlayed into today’s operation of more than 300 people, including Oregon State University faculty, graduate students, researchers; and staff from agencies including Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, US Fish and Wildlife Service, US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), US Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Things have come a long way since the first century of state colleges limiting their scopes and keeping programs and departments inside separate silos. OSU, as illustrated at the media event, is really dedicated to collaboration in the form of trans-disciplinary research and solutions generation from many intersections. For Jack Barth, 32-year veteran of OSU, his background as professor in the College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences has given him a broader vision of learning and research — ecology, sociology, political science and arts and humanities all cross pollinate as part of the Marine Studies Initiative, of which he is the executive director.
The brass tacks many in the journalist camp wanted to get to included such pressing topics as the Cascadia Subduction Zone (earthquakes, tsunamis), Gray whales (stranding, general health), ocean acidification (caused by carbon dioxide emissions), shellfish health, ocean expansion (rising seas — global warming) and the future of the coastal communities, both human and non-human.
For nine hours, including a killer lunch catered by the owners of Coast & Vine in Nye Beach, journalists and scientists comingled. We went into several laboratories focusing on pink shrimp, oysters and an OSU-patented crimson seaweed propagation that is being dubbed “bacon dulse” (Palmaria Palmata).
A new industry for Oregon? Mats and mats of highly nutritious and blood sugar-reducing seaweed that, when it’s fried, tastes like bacon.
The summit culminated with a tour of the new Marine Sciences Building, a $62-million-dollar, 72,000- square-foot academic and research center that will be ready for 350 students February in 2020.
Bridging the Divide: Part II
“As OSU’s coastal campus and a base for oceanographic research, HMSC excels in student research opportunities and experiential instruction. We host a thriving summer internship program and offer a diversity of academic programs for students from community college through post-doc. Managed by Oregon Sea Grant, HMSC's Visitor Center is a key site for public and K-12 education, and serves as a social laboratory for OSU’s Free-Choice Learning Lab.”
— Bob Cowen, director of HMSC
Journalists from KPTV, Oregon Coast Magazine, Oregon Public Broadcasting, Newport News-Times, The Astorian and others listened to George Waldbusser and his two graduate student researchers talk about the venerable Pacific oyster, one resource that our coast exports with the innovation of OSU’s Molluscan Broodstock Program. For oysters grown in Oregon, Washington and Alaska, the value to our interlocked economies is about $70 million a year for the dockside price.
Climate change’s evil twin, ocean acidification, has put many wrenches into the shellfish and mollusk industries — Earth’s oceans are becoming more acidic as they absorb greater amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere tied to massive fossil fuel burning, industrial combustion and other human-caused processes. Many recall vividly that from 2006 to 2008, there was a massive “mysterious” die-off of oyster larvae in Pacific Northwest hatcheries. OSU scientists linked the crash to the strong upwelling of the ocean thousands of miles from our coast, which had brought carbon-rich cold water to the surface.
George was just one of many OSU scientists who spoke to us, and many skeptics of higher education’s value — or the worth of a college degree — would turn over a new leaf if they had been on the tour. With all the criticism directed at the expensive bill students are footing for higher education — to the tune of more than $1.3 trillion in student debt — learning about these people who are in academic fields working on innovative research that has major implications on the world around them is cool.
What’s not so clear to many, HMSC is working with various industries and agencies to define, collect data about and solve many of our Earth’s pressing problems.
While we ate food from Coast & Vine — chicken and fish tacos, Oaxacan black beans with plantains, vegan hash, ancient grains salad and fresh peach and strawberry juices — three experts talked about their work with the Oregon Salmon and Albacore commissions (Nancy Fitzpatrick); shellfish science with Elizabeth Perotti from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife; and OSU’s Food Innovation Center in Portland (Ann Colonna).
Scientists as Storytellers
Part of my mission at this summit was to throw a net out widely enough to “harvest” subjects for this bi-weekly column. Ann’s work on testing consumer preferences between frozen fish versus fresh fish— as a focusing group had blind taste tests on both versions in the same recipes — will be featured in an upcoming installment.
Lincoln City resident Nancy Fitzpatrick has been working for both the salmon and albacore commissions for decades, and her insight into research, development and the seafood products from a harvester, processor and marketer point of view will also be featured in an upcoming column.
The nuts and bolts of our oceanside communities were featured big time at the summit, as Peter Ruggiero, OSU professor and interim director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute, quickly explained the issues around coastal hazards tied to sea level rise: erosion flooding, beach retreat, cliff erosion.
“Sea level rise is already happening,” he said, “and we expect a one-foot-to four-foot level rise, with a worst case scenario double that, depending on how ice sheets respond to climate change in the next couple of decades.”
Ruggiero’s work is not for the weak of heart, nor for uninformed climate change denialists. He’s working with dozens of researchers with thousands more in the conversation, around topics like storminess and wave heights increasing.
“What’s cool is that the way we manage our coastline can have an impact on how we weather climate change.”
He’s another candidate for the Deep Dive column, for obvious Central Coast-centric reasons, but also because of his holistic and far-reaching background and expertise working with coastal communities’ resiliency, adaptability and, in some cases, retreat. He emphasized a new Sea Grant is centered around researchers looking at how and if coastal communities can adapt equitability, depending on which population is considered.
In some sense, a summit like this should be set up monthly for citizens to get quickly educated; for politicians and policy makers to take off their blinders; and for the business community to get real about being part of the conversation: What we need to do throughout the economic-energy-environment-social structure to make our communities safe and ready for a worst-case scenario.
Plastics messing with marine ecosystems and microplastics and microfibers in the food chain were not topics in university research labs three decades ago. Now, with the acumen of people like Susanne Brander, OSU environmental and molecular toxicologist, robust teaching and research are centered around how pollutants, including all micropollutants, are affecting the health, growth and reproductive cycles of fish. Not just in present time, but through the parents’ lifespan and offspring’s life cycle.
This is an interesting time to be alive, with all this science, all these tools, all these data.
“We have to get the ocean into the conversation — now that we are over the fireworks that occurred the past couple of months,” Barth said. “We used to believe the ocean was an unchangeable thing, but we know differently now. The Marine Studies Initiative appeals to all people interested in the ocean.”
The next big one
For some, maybe the glass is half empty, especially when considering just when, how big, how long and specifically where the next earthquake will occur along the San Andres Fault and Cascadia Subduction Zone.
For Chris Goldfinger, geology and geophysics professor, it’s not a matter of “if,” but when. He was pretty clear that an 8.0 or above magnitude quake has a 37 percent probability of hitting our Cascadia zone in the next 50 years.
He was quick to criticize the Coastal Caucus, comprising of the eight legislators from districts along the Oregon Coast, who, on June 24, voted down a statewide tsunami zoning code which would have prevented some public services, hospitals, schools, fire and police facilities from being built in tsunami zone sites.
The final activity for the day was a tour of, ironically, a new building that was designed and is currently being constructed to withstand some level of tsunami, with design features that incorporate vertical evacuation from the lower floors to the roof. Then, contingency plans include horizontal paths to avoid tsunami inundation, including Safe Haven Hill west of Highway 101, about a mile from the campus.
Thomas Robbins, from the architecture firm who designed the building, Yost Grube Hall, pointed out other design features that make this new building sort of a model for other structures, including deep-soil mixing to stabilize the ground under the building.
“Augers went down a hundred feet,” Robbins said. “Then thousands of cubic yards of grout [27,380] were injected. We designed this as state of the art, for functionality, safety and aesthetics.”
The expected growth in resident students, up to 500 in 10 years, has necessitated university housing plans — dorms — to be built on higher ground, away from the Hatfield, out of tsunami zones. There was and still is controversy about siting this new building in a tsunami inundation zone.
OSU is banking on advanced curriculum tied to the Marine Studies Initiative, “which weaves together courses from virtually all of OSU’s 12 colleges,” according to OSU PR materials, to attract national and international students.
Not to be outdone, undergraduate students in marine studies are required to work in the natural sciences while undergoing “rigorous” instruction in the social sciences or liberal arts.
This is the interdisciplinary approach discussed at all OSU Hatfield events, as both professors and administrations talk of “equipping students to work in a wide variety of fields within the marine environment, from business and engineering to communications and public policy.”
“We’re going to train them in the language and knowledge of all those different disciplines so they have a more holistic understanding,” Bob Cowen said. “We’ll be using that marine theme as the glue that ties all those together.”
Learning lab and community leader
The history of universities in the USA started with the elite having access to higher education; think of Harvard and William and Mary as religious institutions during colonial times. The Land Grant university ethos came 200 years later, established during the Civil War, in the form of the Morrill Act, which was part of an effort to help states and the country deal with that turmoil by utilizing education as a tool to help states develop economies.
Founded in 1868, OSU is one of 73 land-grant universities in the United States. In addition, the school is also a sea-grant, space-grant and sun-grant institution, making it one of only three US institutions to obtain all four designations and one of two public universities to do so. Sun grant is the newest designation for institutions researching sustainability around bio-energy.
For my own naturalist and diver background, listening to Leigh Torres discuss her work with Oregon’s iconic Gray whales and the North Pacific albatross makes me want to go back and get my master’s in marine sciences.
As principal investigator for OSU’s Marine Mammal Institute, Torres is using all the tools necessary to get the lowdown on Gray whales, from understanding their body condition, their prey, health, hormone levels and how stress plays a role in all of this. Unmanned aerial vehicles and hydrophones and more simply, collecting Gray whale poop, are some of the methods someone like me gets jazzed up about.
The scoop on poop, as I learned in Vietnam working on biodiversity studies for several species including tigers and pigmy elephants, tells us so much about an animal. Torres and her research students are getting key indicators of the health of Grays — progesterone, testosterone, thyroid and cortisol levels.
As well as food sources, microplastics, parasites, viruses and much more. Her poop collection provides insight into increased noise pollution in all oceans around the world, but especially the waters around Newport.
Like all science, sometimes a baseline question drives the research — Are whales stressed out from human caused ocean noise?
“Ocean noise around the world is on the rise — mainly from shipping traffic,” Torres said.
“These are big, long-lived animals that are trying to make a living — survive — within the ocean habitat that we keep venturing into more and more,” she said. “It’s important that we make sure they’re doing that without too much impact from us.”
•••
Paul Haeder is a writer living and working in Lincoln County. He has two books coming out, one a short story collection, “Wide Open Eyes: Surfacing from Vietnam,” and a non-fiction book, “No More Messing Around: The Good, Bad and Ugly of America's Education System.”
