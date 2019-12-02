The Little Log Church and Museum in Yachats is hosting a pair of festive performances this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7, to help fund the rebuilding of this historical landmark.
On Friday, Dec. 6, Rhodd Caldwell will perform a reading of “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” by Dylan Thomas. Caldwell, a versatile actor and singer, produced and performed the reading last year to a sold-out audience in Newport in collaboration with the Newport Symphony Orchestra. The reading will be accompanied with screen projections of illustrations from the book by Caldecott Medal winner Trina Schart Hyman.
Caldwell has had an extensive association with regional theaters for nearly 50 years as an actor, singer and dancer, creating widely divergent roles in theater, musical theater and opera. Some favorites have included award-winning turns as Salieri in “Amadeus” and Harold in “The Boys in the Band,” Cogsworth in “Beauty and the Beast,” Cervantes in “Man of La Mancha,” Higgins in “My Fair Lady” and Harold Hill in “The Music Man.” He was featured as the Seal in a collaborative premiere of “Zoopera: the Enchanted Garden” from the Cleveland Opera and The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
Caldwell’s reading will run from 7 to 8 pm at the Little Log Church and Museum, located at {span class=”LrzXr”}328 W 3rd St{/span}reet.
And on Saturday, Dec. 7, also from 7 to 8 pm, the church will host a performance by classical guitarist Cameron O’Connor of Eugene. O’Connor has gained international recognition as a musician and composer, and has been a prizewinner in 10 international competitions. He now serves on the faculty of Oregon State University.
Admission to both events is $20 per person, or $10 for kids aged 12 and under.
