Tickets are now on sale for Your Art’s Desire: A Celebration of Art, Wine & Chocolate, the annual gala fund-raiser from the Community Arts Project.
Running from 6:30 to 9:30 pm on Saturday, Feb. 9, the event will see Pacific City’s Kiawanda Community Center come alive with an art sale, silent auction, student art display, a raffle and live music. Complementary wine, beer, sparkling cider, appetizers and desserts will be served.
Artists will use 12-inch-square panels to give their response to a Claude Monet quote: “What keeps my heart awake is colorful silence.” The pieces will sell for $125 each, with all proceeds supporting the Community Arts Project Art Literacy program. Artists will also sell studio art with a generous donation to Community Arts Project.
The Art Literacy program offers age-appropriate, 90-minute art education sessions for more than 500 local students every month, with each session focusing on a famous artist or art movement. The lesson includes art history, technique and aesthetic analysis, as well as an opportunity for each student to create their own artwork in the style of the artist or art movement presented.
The program is privately funded and sponsored by Community Arts Project, which also presents the children’s summer art program “Slug Soup.”
Tickets for Your Art’s Desire are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact 503-550-9655 or go to www.communityartsproject.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.