The Fairview Grange and the Bay City Arts Center are now accepting entries for the 2020 Joe Wrabek Memorial Songwriting Contest, the first to take place since the popular musician's death last March.
“Losing Joe Wrabek to cancer last year was a major blow to both the Arts Center and the Grange,” said Rob Russell, President of the Bay City Arts Center. “It was a tough time, but in the end Joe’s legacy brought our two organizations together and inspired us to keep Joe’s songwriting contest going as a partnership."
This year’s deadline for entries is Friday, April 3. Finalists will be announced on May 1, and the Dinner and Finals Performance will be held on Saturday, May 30, at the Fairview Grange Hall, 5520 Third Street in Tillamook.
The Joe Wrabek Songwriting Contest invites songwriters to submit three original songs for review and scoring by a panel of three judges. This year’s contest has three awards: $250 for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third place. There is an entry fee of $20, although scholarships are available. Entries must include the fee, a completed entry form and a CD or thumb drive containing performances of the songs in MP3 format, along with printed or electronic copies of the lyrics and a biography of the songwriter.
Complete entries must be delivered to the Bay City Arts Center by 5 pm on April 3, and can be mailed to PO Box 3124, Bay City, OR 97107. Finalists will be expected to perform at least two songs at the Dinner and Finals Concert on May 30. Songwriters who choose not to perform their songs will need to have someone perform on their behalf.
The public and all entrants are invited to attend the Dinner and Finals Concert, with a suggested donation of $10 per person, which will include dinner at the Fairview Grange.
For a full contest details and entry forms, send an email request to chaveecha@gmail.com or call Rob at 503-523-8387.
