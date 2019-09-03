A Dixieland jazz and ragtime revival will fill the auditorium of the Lincoln City Cultural Center on Monday, Sept. 9, when Blair Crimmins & the Hookers roll into town.
The concert promises to take listeners on a time-altering journey to 1920s Prohibition Era America, a time of speakeasies and bootleggers set against a soundtrack of banjo, horns and keys.
Crimmins began his current music career in Atlanta with a determination to bring ragtime and 1920s style Dixieland jazz to new audiences. While playing small rock clubs around the Southeast, he developed a sound that is at once modern while being deeply rooted in the past. Now, four years and 500 shows later, he has toured the country playing large venues and has opened for acts such as Mumford & Sons and Preservation Hall Jazz Band.
A multi-instrumentalist and music academic, Crimmins writes songs and arrangements for a classic New Orleans style horn section consisting of trumpet, clarinet and trombone.
His debut 2010 release, “The Musical Stylings Of,” became a college radio sensation on WRAS Atlanta making him the most requested band on the air. In 2012, Crimmins showed his musical diversity by writing and recording the full score for the independent short film “Old Man Cabbage.” The following year, he was the critics pick for Best Song Writer of 2013 in Creative Loafing’s Best of ATL issue.
Crimmins’ most recent album, entitled “Sing-a-longs!” went to number 21 on the EuroAmerican radio chart and earned him a nomination at The Georgia Music Awards for Best Jazz Artist. He has now released his anticipated fourth studio album “You Gotta Sell Something.”
Monday’s concert will start at 7 pm at 540 NE Hwy. 101.
Tickets, priced from $12 to $25, are available at lincolncityculturalcenter.org or by calling 541-994-9994.
