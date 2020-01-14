Newport Symphony Orchestra at the Ocean will kick off its 2020 season this weekend with a pair of performances featuring special guest violinist Anthea Kreston.
Music Director and Conductor Adam Flatt will lead the orchestra in performances of Handel’s “Water Music Suite No. 2” followed by Bach’s “Ricercare” arranged by Anton Webern. Then the Orchestra will perform “Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes” by Carl Maria von Weber, an orchestral work written by German composer Paul Hindemith in 1943.
The grand finale will see Kreston step on stage to join the orchestra in a rendition of Felix Mendelssohn’s “Violin Concerto in E minor, op. 64.” Kreston, a former member of the internationally renowned Artemis String Quartet, enjoys a robust concert schedule with regular appearances at major concert halls in Europe and the United States. She has received numerous awards for her chamber collaborations, including the grand prize at the Concert Artists Guild Competition and Europe’s Echo Award for recording.
Kreston made her solo debut at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, and continues to tour with the Amelia Piano Trio. She has also toured with Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Project and has been recognized by Chamber Music America for her groundbreaking work with abuse survivors and people with AIDS. She holds a BA in women’s studies from Cleveland State University and a performance degree from the Curtis Institute of Music.
Mendelssohn’s “Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64,” is his last large orchestral work. It forms an important part of the violin repertoire and is one of the most popular and most frequently performed violin concertos in history.
The Saturday, Jan. 18, performance will start at at 7:30 pm, with a pre-concert talk by Conductor Adam Flatt at 6:45 pm. Sunday’s matinée will start at 2 pm. Performances will take place at the Newport Performing Arts Center, 777 West Olive Street.
Following each concert, the orchestra will host a special complimentary Wine Down, featuring select wines from the Flying Dutchman Winery of Otter Rock plus a delicious array of food items from JC Thriftway.
Tickets, $27 and $42 plus fees and $10 for students, are on sale at the Newport Performing Arts Center box office, by calling 541-265-2787 or online at NewportSymphony.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.