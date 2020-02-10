Quilts created by artists from around the world will be on display in Newport this weekend as Gems of the Ocean returns to Yachats.
Gems of the Ocean ll A Juried Art Quilt Show will be on display from 10 am to 4 pm Friday, Feb. 14, through Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Yachats Commons, 441 Hwy. 101 N. Admission is by suggested donation of $5.
The Gems Show offers a $1,000 cash prize for first place, $500 for second place, $250 for third place, and $250 for the Viewer’s Choice Award. Final judging will be made during the show by a panel of artists and dignitaries.
Gems of the Ocean was the brainchild of Yachats artist and retired Polly Plumb Productions board member Ruth Bass. An art quilter, Bass has been active in the art quilt world and has shared her knowledge and contacts to bring high-caliber shows to Yachats.
“One of the goals of the show is to introduce art quilting to both locals and visitors to the area,” Bass said. “We thought the ocean theme would allow artists to explore the beauty of this area and make interpretations based on their own whimsy. We’re delighted to bring this type of show to Yachats and we welcome everyone to experience an art quilt show.”
For more information, email info@gemsoftheocean.org or call 541-968-6089. To see how quilting evolved from bed covers to museum-quality art, go to www.pollyplumb.org.
