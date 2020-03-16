The Sitka Center for Art and Ecology will hold a special Show & Tell at Lincoln City's Bijou Theater this Saturday, March 21, showcasing work by animator-in-residence Joanna Priestly.
This free event will include a retrospective of Priestly's award winning animation and a premiere of her newest film, "Jung & Restless."
Priestley has directed, animated and produced 31 films, including the abstract animated feature "North of Blue" and the iOS app "Clam Bake." Her work maintains a high level of porosity between serious exploration of boundaries and intuitive whimsy, and she is dedicated to experimentation in technique, theme and content.
Priestley has had retrospectives at venues including the British Film Institute in London, New York's Museum of Modern Art and the Hiroshima International Animation Festival in Japan. She has received fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, American Film Institute, MacDowell Colony, Fundación Valparaíso and Creative Capital. She is a voting member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, where she annually juries the Oscars, Student Academy Awards and the Academy Nicholl Fellowships. Her other passions include medicinal herbalism and creating projects at Burning Man.
Saturday's event will also feature live music from cellist Altea Narici, who will will perform "A Nature of Music." For more information about both residents, go to sitkacenter.org.
The Show & Tell will start at 11 am at the Bijou, located at 1624 NE Hwy. 101, Lincoln City.
