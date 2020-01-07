The Cascade Piano Trio will perform alongside the Forest Grove High School Quintet this Saturday, Jan. 11, in the first of three free Winter Concerts sponsored by Newport’s Oregon Coast Youth Symphony Festival.
These concerts provide an opportunity for small ensembles of talented high school students to perform in front of a live audience outside their home town.
The Cascade Piano Trio will perform the “Piano Trio in G major, Op.1 No.2” by Ludwig van Beethoven. Members of the trio include violinist Anthea Kreston, who served as member of the internationally renowned Artemis String Quartet. Kreston enjoys a robust concert schedule with regular appearances at major concert halls in Europe and the United States. She has received numerous awards for her chamber collaborations, including the grand prize at the Concert Artists Guild Competition and Europe’s Echo Award for recording. Kreston will be the featured special guest violinist with the Newport Symphony Orchestra’s next concert on January 18 and 19.
Cellist Jason Duckles has an active life as a soloist and chamber musician. This season, in addition to touring the United States as a member of the Amelia Piano Trio, he performed with Yo-Yo Ma in concerts throughout Central Asia and has received numerous awards for his chamber collaboration, such as grand prize in the Concert Artists Guild Competition and top prize in the Munich ARD International Competition.
Korean pianist Grace Choi has been praised by American Record Guide for her “nice touch and excellent technique” while Fanfare lauded her “meticulous attention to detail.” As an active pianist, Choi has performed extensively throughout the United States, France, Belgium, UK and South Korea.
Saturday’s program will open with the Forest Grove High School String Quintet under the direction of Leslie Nunez. These talented teenagers will start the evening’s entertainment with numbers from Mozart, Bach and Vivaldi. Violinists are Yang Martin Garcia and Lucia Escalona Flores with Jack Weston on viola, Jude Weston on cello and Saul Tinoco on bass.
Saturday’s concert will start at 7 pm at First Presbyterian Church of Newport, 227 NE 12th Street. Admission is free with donations in support of the Oregon Coast Youth Symphony Festival accepted at the door.
• The second concert in the series will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15, featuring University of Oregon music professors in performance with special guests, the South Salem High School String Ensemble.
