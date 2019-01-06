A new exhibit at the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum chronicles the history behind State Routes 6 and 131, which were recently designated as Oregon's “Trees to Sea” Scenic Byway.
Through a series historic photographs, “Celebrate Route 6!” tells the story of how the Wilson River Highway was built and how the Tillamook Burns affected the construction process.
The Pioneer Museum has been working with the Tillamook Forest Center and Art Accelerated/Blink You Miss It Gallery on a year-long series of events to highlight the importance of the Wilson River Highway in the development of Tillamook County. For more information on upcoming events, go to the Celebrate Route 6 or Art Accelerated Facebook pages.
The exhibit of will be on display until Feb. 17, available to view from 10 am to 4 pm, Tuesday through Sunday. Admission fees for the museum are $4 for adults, $3 for seniors and $1 for students aged 12 to 18. Children under 12 get in free. For more information, go to www.tcpm.org or call 503-842-4553.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.