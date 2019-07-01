Plans for public art at Newport’s Hatfield Marine Science Center will be the subject of the Thursday, July 11, meeting of the Coastal Arts Guild, where Portland-based artists Joe Thurston and Sean Healy will be guest speakers.
The pair have been commissioned to create site-specific artwork for OSU’s new Marine Studies Building, a 100,000-square-foot structure soon to be constructed at the Hatfield Marine Science Campus. The building will provide laboratories and classrooms for existing programs in Ocean Science as well as a highly experimental undergraduate degree program in Marine Studies, which works across fields as diverse as science, engineering, arts and business.
Thurston and Healy feel public art plays a vital role in the intellectual well-being and collective imagination of a community.
“By seeing art throughout a civic landscape, the people who work and live there can benefit from the kind of nourishment that only art can provide,” Thurston said. “Through the play of reflection, interpretation and dreaming, public art can teach us about ourselves while enriching our connection to the world around us.”
“As a multidisciplinary artist team, we determine the work’s materials based on its concept, so that form and content are seamlessly integrated,” Healy added. “To execute, we draw on our experience with diverse materials and techniques within both indoor and outdoor environments.”
The July 11 meeting, which includes a potluck lunch, will start at 11 am at the Newport Visual Arts Center, 777 NW Beach Drive. There is a suggested donation of $10.
For more information or an invitation to attend, call Mary Holt at 541-765-4599.
