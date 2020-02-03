Northwest reggae band JaSkaMon will celebrate the 75th birthday of Bob Marley with a concert at the Lincoln City Cultural Center this Friday, Feb. 7.
Marley, who died from cancer in 1981, is considered one of the pioneers of reggae. His contributions to the genre increased the visibility of Jamaican music worldwide, and made him a global figure in popular culture for more than a decade. His posthumous album "Legend," released in 1984, is the best-selling reggae album of all time. He ranks as one of the most popular artists in any musical genre, selling more than 75 million records worldwide.
JaSkaMon will play a selection of Marley tunes at the concert, including "One Love," "Natural Mystic," "Small Axe," "Exodus," "Kaya," "Running Away" and many others. Decorations are provided by The Hippy Store from Lincoln City, and technical support by Steimy Sound of Salem.
The all-ages concert will start at 8 pm in the auditorium of the center at 540 NE Hwy. 101. Tickets are $10 at the door.
