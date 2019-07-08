The international touring ensemble Rio Mira will visit Lincoln City this Sunday, July 14, for an evening of marimba and South American music.
The band, fronted by singer Karla Kanora, will perform at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy. 101, in a concert starting at 7 pm.
Rio Mira is a recording collaboration between artists from Ecuador and Colombia, guided by the distinctive percussive tones of the marimba.
A symbol of the border-spanning, Afro-Pacific identity, the marimba’s story is closely intertwined with that of the escaped slaves, known as maroons, who made the region their home from the early 16th Century onward. Reflecting that history of self-realized liberation, there’s a celebratory feeling to the music that’s tangible. In the carefully preserved tradition of the marimba, there’s a joyous feeling that’s infectious.
Tickets, $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $12 for kids aged 18 and under, are available at the center, by calling 541-994-9994 or online at lincolncityculturalcenter.org.
