What do you get when you mix the writing styles of a British man and an American woman of a “mature” age? Theatre West gives you the chance to find out as it presents “Sex Please, We’re 60,” a comedy by the writing duo Michael and Susan Parker.
Though a bit heavy handed at times with stereotypes, the writing is snappy and quite funny, and the Theatre West cast handles the material so effectively that the jokes land like airplanes in a busy airport.
“When you read a script and you laugh out loud, it’s like, ‘Okay, you have my attention,’” Director Debbie Rhein said. “And if the actors can make me laugh during the first read through, that’s a very good sign.”
Rhein, a longtime participant in all facets of Theatre West productions who recently returned to Lincoln City after seven years in Santa Rosa, California, was particularly wowed by the performance of Ida Liise Putansu.
“I’ve known Ida for almost 30 years and she’s excellent,” Rhein said. “She knocked this one out of the park.”
Putansu plays Charmaine Beauregard, a southern belle who has more on her mind than mint juleps in the garden when she checks into the Rose Cottage Bed & Breakfast. She is looking for one of the neighbors, Bud “the Stud” Davis, played by Chris Evans.
Davis camps it up quite well as the deluded lothario convinced that he can satisfy not only Charmaine, but also the other two women who check in to the B&B on the same day, Victoria Ambrose, played by Cindy Jones, and Hillary Hudson, played by Sharon L. Whitmer.
Alice Luchau polays the prim proprietress Mrs. Stancliff, who is less than impressed by the antics of her oversexed neighbor. She is kinder to Henry Mitchell, played by Dave Jones, another neighbor who starts every day by greeting the widowed Mrs. Stancliff with a proposal of marriage. Little do Mrs. Stancliff or any of the female visitors know that her suitor is using the weekend to test a new pill, “Venusia,” meant to increase the libido of menopausal women.
Rhein was assisted in directing the campy comedy by Andrew Schmitz. Credit must also be given to Bryan and Robin Kirsch for the building and design of an excellent set.
“Bryan worked so hard on all the walls and doors,” Robin said. “I helped but it seemed like he was doing a lot of work so I asked him if it was all necessary and he said that it was very important for the sight gags.”
One scene in particular, a classic comedic situation where characters are opening doors just as others are closing them behind them, made all Kirsch’s hard work well worth it.
When Rhein returned and was offered the opportunity to direct, she said that her first choice was “Sex Please, We’re 60,” only to later learn that the play had been performed not too long ago in Newport.
“I didn’t let it bother me though,” she said. “Every actor brings something different to the role, so it may have been done, but it hasn’t been done like this. That’s part of the magic of theater.”
”Sex Please, We’re 60” runs through Aug. 31, with performances at 7:30 pm every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with 2 pm matinées on Sunday, July 21 and Aug. 18.
Tickets are $15 for adults or $13 for seniors and students, and are available by calling 541-994-5663. Leave a message and someone will call you back.
Theatre West is located at 3536 SE Hwy. 101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.