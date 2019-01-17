For year’s Buster Keaton was Hollywood’s go-to guy when it came to jumping off a moving steam train or clinging to the side of a speeding Model T Ford. But how would this fearless performer have reacted to some of the challenges of modern life?
That’s the idea behind “Something Old, Something New,” the latest art exhibit hosted by the Chessman Gallery in Lincoln City.
Salem artist David Wilson’s collection of mixed media work recasts old film and television performers into situations from Wilson’s own life. The pieces are rendered in acrylic and collage on watercolor paper, with colors and patterns that echo classic movie poster art.
Wilson, who earned an MFA from Illinois State University, is gallery director for the Bush Barn Art Center in Salem and has 15 years of teaching experience.
“Something Old, Something New” will open with a public reception from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, Feb. 8, offering wine, cheese and the chance to chat with the artist.
The show will be on display through Monday, March 4, available to view from 10 am to 4 pm daily except Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Chessman Gallery is located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 540 NE Hwy. 101.
For more information, call 541-994-9994 or go to www.lincolncityculturalcenter.org.
To coincide with Wilson’s exhibit, the Bijou Theatre will present a special screening of Buster Keaton’s 1928 classic silent film “Steamboat Bill Jr.” on Saturday, Feb. 9.
The screening will start at 11 am at 1624 NE Hwy. 101. Admission is $2.
For more information, go to www.cinemalovers.com.
