Works by a well-known Lincoln City watercolorist will be on display starting this Saturday, March 7, as the North Lincoln County Historical Museum presents "Rites of Spring – works of Marcel LaRocque."
LaRocque, who died in 1988, owned and operated Panache Antiques in Lincoln City together with his partner, John E. “Jack” Coyne. The shop was located at 3536 SE Hwy. 101, where Theatre West currently resides; Marcel and Jack gave the theater troupe its first permanent home.
Born in 1922 in Rhode Island, LaRocque was trained as a designer and worked for the May Company in Ohio and California prior to moving to the Oregon Coast. He did elaborate window displays for the department store chain and also was a gifted set designer. He taught watercolor classes in Lincoln City and worked with another local artist by the name of Joan Farrouque.
LaRocque was a member of the Watercolor Society of Oregon and of the paintings in the exhibition, “Rites of Spring”, won special recognition in the society’s 1987 Fall Show. Though best known as a watercolorist, LaRocque was an innovative and experimental artist who worked extensively with mixed media and collage.
Saturday's opening reception will start at 2 pm at the museum, 4907 SW Hwy. 101, featuring snacks and refreshment. Art curator Matt Blakeman will be on hand to answer questions.
For more information, call 541-996-6614.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.