This week saw the Lincoln City Cultural Center celebrate a major milestone, raising $250,000 in local donations for its Invest in Inspiration campaign to develop a Cultural Plaza.
“All of us on the LCCC Board have been absolutely delighted with the incredible response from the community for the Cultural Plaza project,” said board president Dorcas Holzapfel. “There’s enthusiasm and excitement that the project has generated and a great deal of local pride for turning the grounds of the Cultural Center into a beautiful plaza for all to see and enjoy! The support to make this project happen and to bring beauty to Lincoln City is just heartwarming.”
In addition to the $250,000 in private donations, the project has been authorized to receive $1.5 million in state lottery funds thanks to leadership from Rep. David Gomberg. The project has also received $50,000 from the Oregon Community Foundation and $25,000 apiece from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund and the Oneatta Fund.
Throughout the next six months, the LCCC Board and staff will be working toward co-operative projects with local partners, including Pacific Power, Lincoln City Rotary Club, Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City, the city’s Public Art Committee and the Lincoln City Farmers & Crafters Market. This summer, the public will get to have their say on artistic elements and themes for the new plaza in a series of community workshops funded by the Oregon Cultural Trust.
“In the year since we launched the Invest in Inspiration Capital Campaign, so much has happened. I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it’s been a real roller coaster,” said executive director Niki Price. “From the thrill of the $1.5-million state pledge to the social isolation of the pandemic, we’ve seen it all. What has been most amazing of all has been the constant support from our donors: check by check, brick by brick, we’ve been filling up that thermometer. Our heartfelt thanks to the community, for your continued faith in this great idea.”
