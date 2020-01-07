Newport Public Library will hold its third Author Fair this Saturday, Jan. 11, featuring 22 authors from throughout Lincoln County with copies of their books for purchase and signing.
The books cross all genres, with novels, memoirs, poetry, mysteries and nonfiction all being represented.
Participants are Alexandra Mason, Carol Van Strum, Christa Yelich-Koth, Dorothy Black Crow, John Baker, KT Myers, Kate Boyes, Leah Shrifter, Lori Tobias, McKibben Jackinsky, Patsy Brookshire, Rand Bishop, Ron Lovell, Sandra Yelich, Sandy Blackman, Sandy Mazen, Scott Branchfield, Sue Fagalde Lick, Theresa Wisner, Tod Davies, Valerie Davisson and Wallace Kaufman.
The fair will run from 1 to 4 pm at 35 NW Nye Street. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call 541-265-2153 or go to www.newportlibrary.org.
