A free concert in Newport this Saturday, March 7, will feature a performance by Newport Symphony concertmaster and violinist Casey Bozell and her Hammers and Bows Trio.
The concert, the finale in a series of three sponsored by the Oregon Coast Youth Symphony Festival, will start at 7 pm at First Presbyterian Church of Newport, 227 NE 12th Street.
In addition to serving as concertmaster of the Newport Symphony Orchestra, Bozell holds positions in the Portland Opera Orchestra and Oregon Ballet Theater Orchestra. She has performed as a guest artist with several local orchestras, serves on the faculty of the Young Musicians and Artists summer camp, and is a founding member of Hammers and Bows.
The March 7 concert will see Bozell take to the stage alongside her Hammers and Bows colleagues, John Hubbard on cello and Chris Engbretson on piano.
Hubbard, is a graduate of the University of Southern California. He was a member of the Pasadena Symphony for 10 seasons, during which time he also performed with many Los Angeles-area ensembles. Since moving to Portland in 1989, he has played with the Portland Opera, Oregon Ballet Theater, Oregon Bach Festival and Oregon Symphony Orchestras.
Engbretson works and lives in Portland is an active pianist, conductor and vocal coach, and currently serves on the faculty at Willamette University where he conducts several vocal ensembles and teaches courses across the music curriculum.
Admission to the concert is free and donations will be accepted at the door, with proceeds benefiting the Oregon Coast Youth Symphony Festival. The concert is made possible in part by grants from the Three Rivers Foundation, the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, the Oregon Cultural Trust and the Lincoln County Cultural Coalition.
