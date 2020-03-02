The Lincoln Pops Big Band will be swingin' for scholarships on Saturday, March 14, as it plays a fundraising concert at the Newport Elks Lodge.
This lively event, sponsored by the women’s Philanthropic Educational Organization, will raise funds for local scholarships for female high school graduates and students at Oregon Coast Community College.
The Lincoln Pops Orchestra, led by John Bringetto, is one of the finest big bands in Oregon and is dedicated to preserving the heritage of the Big Band era. With saxophones, trumpets, trombones, piano, guitar, bass, congas, vibraphone and four vocalists, the Pops puts on a dynamic show. The Pops band plays swing, Latin, blues and hard-driving jazz.
The Elks Club has an ample dance floor and plenty of seating, plus a cash bar. Light snacks will be provided.
This swinging, fun-filled evening will run from 7 to 10 pm at 45 SE Moore Drive. Tickets are $25 at the door, cash or check.
