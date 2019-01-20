Singer-songwriter duo Beth Wood and Ara James will present a spiritual celebration of everything from soul and folk to gospel, blues and Americana when they take to the stage in Lincoln City on Thursday, Jan. 31.
Raised in Appalachia and based in Washington, James is a singer, poet and activist with an unmistakable sound, commanding presence and a voice that leaves audiences speechless.
Wood, raised in Texas and based in Oregon, has won almost every major songwriting competition in the United States. She views it as her mission to share the joy she feels through singing — through music as a spiritual practice.
The pair first worked together on the anthem “Nasty Woman,” and that collaboration has evolved into its own beautiful thing "Stand and Sway," a meeting of minds, voices, hearts and spirits.
Wood and James’s distinct and powerful voices stand strong on their own, and together they create magic, energy and community everywhere they go.
“Stand and Sway” will start at 7 pm on Thursday, Jan. 31, at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy. 101.
Tickets, $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and students, and $15 for kids aged 18 and under, are available at www.lincolncityculturalcenter.org or by calling 541-994-9994.
