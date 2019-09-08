Newport's Nye Beach Summer Celebration will hold its grand finale this Saturday, Sept. 14, on the outdoor theater stage at Café Mundo, with Portland musician Ellen Saunders joining the lineup.
Saunders is facilitator of the Columbia River Flute Circle and teaches world flutes and guitar at her studio west of Portland. She will perform alongside the Thunder & Lightness World Beat Ensemble, featuring Terry Filer on the Native American flutes, and Chandler Davis of the Newport Drum Circle.
Filer is an enrolled member of the Osage Nation, teaches Native American flute and facilitates flute and drum circles in McMinnville, and performs frequently throughout Oregon, both solo and with her own Sisters of the Osage flute ensemble.
Thunder & Lightness has been presenting high-energy multicultural traditional and indigenous rhythm and song in the Newport area for more than a decade.
The event will run from noon to 3 pm, rain or shine, at Café Mundo, 209 NW Coast Street. The all-ages community event, has an atmosphere that has been likened to that of a big neighborhood block party. Dancing is encouraged and light percussion is available for those who want to join in.
For more information, contact Davis at 541-272-4615 or chandler@chandlerdavis.com.
