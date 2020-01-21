Musician Mick Doherty will showcase his skills on the hammer dulcimer in a free concert at Manzanita’s North Tillamook Library on Friday, Jan. 31.
Doherty is a performing and recording studio musician, playing hammer dulcimer, guitar, string bass, accordions, percussion and various sound effects devices. He has performed in ensemble and as a solo artist from sidewalks to concert stages in Anglo and Latin America, Europe, Japan and even North Korea. Doherty has performed with the Trail Band, the Portlanders, the Snakeskinners, the Cascadia Folk Quartet and Mason Williams with the Oregon Symphony.
Doherty is co-founder of the award winning Oregon Shadow Theatre, where he composes music, and performs as musician, storyteller, voice actor and sound effects specialist. He has composed music for film, theater and video and is known nationally as a hammer dulcimer player and teacher. He organizes the Hammer Dulcimer Rendezvous, an annual teaching festival outside of Portland.
The Jan. 31 show will run from 3 to 4 pm at the Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Avenue.
