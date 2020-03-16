The show will go on at Tillamook's Barn Community Playhouse this Friday, March 20, as the curtain goes up on "I Am My Own Wife,"directed by theater, film and TV veteran George Dzundza.
Written by Doug Wright, the play is based on true events that occurred during the Nazi and Communist regimes in East Berlin. It is the first one-person show to ever win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Awards for Best Play and Best Actor in a Play.
Talented local actor Mark Johnson brings to life more than 30 characters in his stunning portrayal of Lothar Berfelde, who lives his life as Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, and against all odds survives the Nazis and the East German Communist secret police. This is the second time Dzundza and Johnson have worked together to produce the show.
“It’s a story that embraces our human spirit and deals with courage, loss, prejudice and survival under the most adverse conditions," Dzundza said. "Its message is especially pertinent to our troubled times today.”
The play, which contains adult content, is presented by Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts in partnership with Rising Tide Productions and sponsored by Krazy Kat Productions.
The play will run through April 5, with performances at 7 pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Barn Community Playhouse, 1204 Ivy Street in Tillamook. Tickets, $15, are available at tillamooktheater.com or by calling the box office at 503-812- 0275.
