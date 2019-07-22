Acclaimed Northwest flugelhornist Dmitri Matheny will lead an all-star band featuring vocalist Holly Pyle in a celebration of music by Burt Bacharach this Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.
The beloved songwriting team of Burt Bacharach and Hal David delivered hit after hit, including “Close to You,” “What the World Needs Now,” “Alfie” and many more. Now 91 years old, the indefatigable Bacharach remains active as a touring and recording artist, prominently featuring the flugelhorn as a solo instrument in his concerts and albums.
An honors graduate of Berklee College of Music, Dmitri Matheny vaulted onto the jazz scene in the 1990s as the protégé of jazz legend Art Farmer. Since then he has garnered critical acclaim and a loyal international following, releasing 11 albums and touring extensively throughout the United States, Europe and Asia.
Holly Pyle started out as an opera major before studying jazz and psychology at Northern Arizona University. Now one of the most popular vocalists in the Valley of the Sun, she performs with leading jazz groups, tours with the progressive soul-pop band House of Stairs and appears regularly as a solo a-cappella act.
Matheny and Pyle will be accompanied by Daniel Gaynor on piano, Eric Gruber on bass and Michael Raynor on drums.
The concert will start at 7 pm at 540 NE Hwy. 101.
Admission is $25, with reserved table seating. For reservations and more information, call 541-994-9994 or go to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.
