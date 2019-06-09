The Great Art on Screen series will continue this Sunday, June 16, with a screening of "Water Lilies of Monet: The Magic of Water and Light" at the Newport Performing Arts Center.
The documentary, from By Experience, takes viewers on a voyage through the masterpieces and obsessions of the genius and founder of Impressionism, Claude Monet. An art-world disruptor at the turn of the 20th Century, Monet revolutionized modern art with his timeless masterpieces. The event is hosted by Cynthia Jacobi and Gary Lahman.
Monet scholars lead this in-depth, exclusive tour of the museums that house the largest collections of these lily paintings, including the Musée Marmottan Monet, the Orsay Museum and L'Orangerie — concluding with Monet's own house and gardens at Giverny, home to the lily ponds that would become the subjects of his best-known works. In 1899, he began painting the water lilies, first in vertical views with a Japanese bridge as a central feature, and later in the series of large-scale paintings which occupied him for the next 20 years of his life.
Presented by the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, the Great Art on Screen documentaries feature the most extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time, in glorious HD color and depth.
Sunday's screening will start at 2 pm at 777 W. Olive Street. Tickets, $16 for adults, $13 for seniors and $11 for students, are available at coast arts.org, at the box office or by calling 541-265-ARTS (2787).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.