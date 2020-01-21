The popular One Night Delights series from Oregon Coast Council for the Arts opens its second season this Wednesday, Jan. 29, with a performance of “Sex, Drugs and Rock & Roll” — accompanied by pineapple upside down cake.
The classic comedy from playwright Eric Bogosian brings to life 10 hilarious, oddball characters in a one-man-show. This profane, raunchy and smart performance piece sinks its teeth deep into America and gives audiences something to chew on.
The Newport production is presented by New Visions Arts, directed by Mary Eastman and stars Marc Maislen, capturing each different character with shifts in attitude, movement and vocality.
Those pillars of hedonism — sex, drugs, rock and roll — all make cameos in the play but the overarching meaning is evident. Bogosian’s revolving cast of characters: an aging rock star, a homeless bottle man, a self-absorbed businessman and a handful of others tie together the values of the 1980s, the masculine hedonism of that era and what the underpinning values of society reflect.
The reading is presented as part of the ongoing One Night Delights reader’s theater series presented by the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts and four local theater companies — Coastal Act Productions, New Visions Arts, Porthole Players and Red Octopus Theatre Company. All proceeds support an ongoing fundraising effort to renovate the David Ogden Stiers Theatre at the Newport Performing Arts Center.
Wednesday’s performance will begin at 7 pm at the Newport Performing Arts Center, 777 W Olive Street.
Admission is $18 and includes the added intermission delight of pineapple upside down cake.
Tickets are available by calling 541-265-ARTS, online at www.coastarts.org or by visiting the box office during normal business hours, 9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.
• The One Night Delights series continues on March 3, with a reading of “Kaleidoscope” by Ray Bradbury, directed by Jennifer Hamilton and sponsored by Porthole Players.
