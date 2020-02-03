The Lincoln Pops Big Band is gearing up for a Valentine's Day Dance at The Beach Club in Lincoln City, featuring music from the swing era, Latin, blues and hard-driving jazz.
The Friday, Feb. 14, bash will run from 7 to 10 pm, with dinner and drinks served in the ballroom.
The Lincoln Pops Big Band, led by John Bringetto, has evolved into one of the finest big bands in Oregon and is dedicated to preserving and passing along the heritage of the big band era. Members include current and retired professional musicians, band directors, former high school and college players, a college student, and a high school student. With five saxophones, six trumpets, four trombones, piano, guitar, bass, drums, congas, vibraphone and four vocalists, the Pops put on a dynamic show.
The Beach Club is located at 2020 SE 22nd Street in Lincoln City. Tickets are $14 in cash at the door.
For more information, call 541-272-9597.
